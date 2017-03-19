Lemonade stand benefits childhood cancer research funds

For many in Central Georgia, the Peach Blossom Festival at Lane's Southern Orchard is a sign that spring is right around the corner.

For one Centerville woman, it's a little more special.

"When Alex was only four years old in the hospital with treatments, she told her parents when she got out she wanted to hold a lemonade stand," Denise Workman said. "They asked her what she wanted to do with the money, she told them she wanted to donate to doctors to help kids with cancer, other kids like her."

For 12 years now, Workman has hosted Alex's Lemonade Stand at the festival, in honor of Alexandra Scott, who died from neuroblastoma when she was just 8 years old.

Workman's goal is to raise $2,000 to go towards childhood cancer research by selling lemonade and hosting a silent auction, which included a three-day pass for two to the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and accommodations for a two-night stay at the Courtyard Marriott in Myrtle Beach.

This year, the group honored local childhood cancer hero, 9 year-old Jace Cumbie, who is also battling neuroblastoma.

For more information on Alex's Lemonade Stand, visit their website here.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV