Lester Miller kicks off 2020 race for Macon-Bibb mayor



Macon-Bibb's 2020 mayor's race is two and a half years away, but there's already an official candidate.

School board member Lester Miller says he filed paperwork with the state to raise money to run. He announced his candidacy through a Facebook post.

According to his law-firm's website, Miller's been practicing law in Macon for more than 20 years.

"Miller’s primary practice involves representing the injured and disabled, with an emphasis on serious injuries involving automobile, motorcycle, and tractor trailer accidents," according to his website.

He's a 1987 graduate of Southwest High School, a 1991 Mercer graduate and a 1994 graduate of Mercer Law School.

He and his wife have two children.

Miller was first elected to the Bibb County board of education in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

He was recently chosen, for the second time, the school board's president for the coming year.

Miller's a Republican.

Robert Reichert will end his second term as Macon-Bibb's mayor in 2020. The county charter says he can't run for a third term.

Other reportedly considering running for mayor in 2020 include state Rep. James Beverly, county commissioner Al Tillman and former mayor C. Jack Ellis.

They're all Democrats. However, the mayor's race is nonpartisan.

