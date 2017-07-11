Levi's Call for infant twins canceled; mother taken into custody

(Photo: Kish, Phillip)

UPDATE:

JONESBORO, Ga – A Levi’s call for two missing twins believed to be in extreme danger has been canceled after the children were found safe, officials confirm.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Kaden Shamar Wilson and Kaleel Wilson were reportedly abducted Friday around 12:35 a.m. by their mother, Kamiyah Cherrrelle Wilson. They were later found Tuesday night at an undisclosed location in DeKalb County. Wilson has been charged with Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

The small children had been thought to be in extreme danger because it appeared the mother left her house without the medical equipment needed to care for Kaden Wilson, who weighs nine pounds and is on oxygen and feeding tubes. Kaleel Wilson is about 12 pounds.

According to Clayton County Police, the children's grandmother said that Wilson has discontinued feeding Kaden the formula prescribed by a doctor via a feeding tube, and has been feeding him a "smoothie concoction" using a syringe. That has caused him to suffer significant weight loss.

Kamiyah Wilson, 23, was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black shirt with a black and red checkered pattern on the back, and black shoes. He is described as a black male, 5’5,” weighing 170 pounds, with shore black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County police department at (678) 836-5499 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at comctr@gbi.ga.gov.

