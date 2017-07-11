(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

JONESBORO, Ga – A Levi’s call has been issued for two missing infants believed to be in extreme danger.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Kaden Shamar Wilson and Kaleel Wilson is believed to have been abducted by Kamiyah Cherrrelle Wilson. They are believed to be traveling in a 2010 black Nissan Altima with the Georgia license plate CCC5389.

Kaden Wilson weighs nine pounds and is on oxygen and feeding tubes. Kaleel Wilson is about 12 pounds.

Kamiyah Wilson, 23, was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black shirt with a black and red checkered pattern on the back, and black shoes. He is described as a black male, 5’5,” weighing 170 pounds, with shore black hair and brown eyes.

11Alive is working to obtain a photo of the missing children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County police department at (678) 836-5499 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at comctr@gbi.ga.gov.

© 2017 WXIA-TV