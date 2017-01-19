Lifelong friends reflect on Sonny Perdue's appointment

Photo of Perdue's little league team in the late 1950s. Perdue is in the front row.

Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue was born and raised right here in Central Georgia in Bonaire.

Jacob Reynolds spent Thursday in Houston County to hear from those who know him best.

They say it's no surprise the Bonaire native is headed to Washington.

Bonaire has a new claim to fame. President Elect Donald Trump has picked a native son, Sonny Perdue, as his agriculture secretary.

David Davidson has known Perdue since childhood.

“That may be a surprise to those from those outside looking in, but to those of us that have known Sonny, he's always been a leader of whichever organization he was involved with. From his high school class, he was president of his class, quarterback and captain of his football team,” Davidson explained.

He said he remembered spending time around Bonaire with Perdue when the two were boys.

Davidson played little league with Perdue. He also reflected on visiting White Diamond Barbecue for milkshakes with Perdue.

He says he's proud of him and appreciates his willingness to serve the public.

Another player on that little league team says Perdue was a natural leader.

“You know, when he said some things, people would listen. He was a smart guy, and a good player,” explained Mike Long.

Long calls Perdue's success a testament to Bonaire.

“You got to understand, having grown up around here, Bonaire for whatever reason, was full of good people,” Long said simply.

It's the same reason another childhood friend knows Perdue will honor the office.

“Do not worry about this pick, there will be no scandals, nothing that he will do will embarass this country, he will work for the people of the United States,” said Larry Snellgrove.

But that doesn't mean they don't have some good old memories involving the governor.

“I'd be happy to tell you if you'd cut that thing,” Davidson said, in reference to the camera.

“I've got a lot of stories, but I'm not sure. I think you just talked to David Davidson and he probably had some and I'm not sure I could top his, and may not want to know if you know what I'm saying,” Snellgrove said with a smile.

But jokes aside, the three men did share some of their fondest memories with Perdue.

Davidson said he remembers flying with Perdue. He joked that while he and his buddies were working on finding cars and getting their driver’s licenses, Perdue was learning to fly planes.

Snellgrove said he remembers when Perdue asked him to help plan his announcement for the governor’s race.

Long said his favorite memory was when Perdue was able to officiate his daughter’s wedding.

None of the three men have talked with Perdue since Trump’s selection. They told WMAZ if they could, they'd tell him how proud they are and that they are wishing him the best.

