LIST: 2017 Central Ga. trick-or-treat times

Halloween is next Tuesday, October 31, and trick-or-treating will take place on that day.

Some counties and cities have specified times:

Kids in Bibb County can start at 5:30 p.m. and should end around 8 p.m.

The city of Milledgeville says your kids can start ringing doorbells at 5 p.m. and should stop by 8 p.m.

The city of Warner Robins says trick-or-treating should begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

If your county is not listed above, it is because we have not received a specific time from them yet.

This list will be updated as we receive more information.

Additionally, the city of Milledgeville gave some safety tips they think everyone should follow.

They say if you're driving to watch out for children crossing streets in dark clothing.

They also recommend everyone trick-or-treating in the dark to have a flashlight with them, so they are more visible and so they can see where they are going.

They also encourage wearing costumes that are highly visible.

Another tip, all children should be accompanied by an adult and should stay in well-lit places.

