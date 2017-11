LIST: 2017 Central Ga. Veterans Day events

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 11: Veterans and others carry a large American Flag while marching in the nation's largest Veterans Day Parade in New York City on November 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

November 11th is one day to thank our veterans for their years of service and sacrifice. If you are looking for a way to celebrate around town, there are plenty.

BALDWIN COUNTY

Parade at Georgia War Veteran's Home in Milledgeville

November 10, 11:00 a.m.

BIBB COUNTY

Fort Hawkins' 12th Annual Veterans Day tribute

November 11, Veterans Bus begins at 1:30 p.m. and tribute begins at 4 p.m.

Tubman Museum program honoring Macon's veterans

November 11, 10 a.m.

Veterans Day service at Linwood Cemetery, feat. speaker C. Jack Ellis

November 11, 11 a.m.

HOUSTON COUNTY

Car Cruise-in: more than 150 classic cars are expected at the event to celebrate Veterans Day

November 11, 5-10:30 p.m. in downtown Perry

8th Annual Veterans Day Concert at Veterans High in Kathleen

November 10, shows at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m

JONES COUNTY

17th Annual Jones County Veterans Day Celebration

November 11, 5K begins at 9 a.m. and celebration begins at 11 a.m. at W. E. Knox Civic Center

LAURENS COUNTY

Dublin's Inaugural Veterans Day Parade

November 11, 1 p.m.

If we missed an event or you have one to add, email us at eyewitnessnews@13wmaz.com

