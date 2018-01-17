WMAZ
LIST: Central Ga. school delays, closings on Jan. 18 due to winter weather

WMAZ 12:29 PM. EST January 17, 2018

The winter weather in some of our counties has caused schools and school districts to announce school closings.

They include:

Bibb County Schools

Georgia Military College (Milledgeville campus) -- staff report at 8:30 a.m., students report at 9

Georgia Military College Prep School -- staff report at 8:30 a.m., students report at 9

 

This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.

