LIST: Central Ga. school delays, closings on Jan. 18 due to winter weather

The winter weather in some of our counties has caused schools and school districts to announce school closings.

They include:

Baldwin County Schools -- 12 month employees should report to work by 10:00 a.m. if possible

Bibb County Schools

Central Fellowship Academy

Cirrus Academy

Crawford County Schools -- staff should report at 10:00 a.m.

Georgia College and State University -- Essential personnel should report to work during their regularly scheduled hours or confer with their supervisor if clarification is needed

Georgia Military College (Milledgeville campus) -- staff report at 8:30 a.m., students report at 9

Georgia Military College Prep School -- staff report at 8:30 a.m., students report at 9

Putnam County -- 12-month employee report when safe

Jasper County Schools -- staff report at 9:00 a.m.

Jones County Schools

Monroe County Schools

Montessori of Macon

Sinclair Christian Academy

St. Andrews Montessori School

Taylor County Schools -- staff report at 9:00 a.m.

Twiggs County Schools -- Staff reports at 10 a.m.

Wilkinson County -- Staff reports at 10 a.m.

Woodfield Academy

This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.

