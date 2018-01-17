LIST: Central Ga. school delays, closings on Jan. 18 due to winter weather

The winter weather in some of our counties has caused schools and school districts to announce school closings.
They include:
Baldwin County Schools -- 12 month employees should report to work by 10:00 a.m. if possible
Bibb County Schools
Central Fellowship Academy
Cirrus Academy
Crawford County Schools -- staff should report at 10:00 a.m.
Georgia College and State University -- Essential personnel should report to work during their regularly scheduled hours or confer with their supervisor if clarification is needed
Georgia Military College (Milledgeville campus) -- staff report at 8:30 a.m., students report at 9
Georgia Military College Prep School -- staff report at 8:30 a.m., students report at 9
Putnam County -- 12-month employee report when safe
Jasper County Schools -- staff report at 9:00 a.m.
Jones County Schools
Monroe County Schools
Montessori of Macon
Sinclair Christian Academy
St. Andrews Montessori School
Taylor County Schools -- staff report at 9:00 a.m.
Twiggs County Schools -- Staff reports at 10 a.m.
Wilkinson County -- Staff reports at 10 a.m.
Woodfield Academy
This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
