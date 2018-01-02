LIST: Central Ga. schools closed on Jan. 3 due to winter weather

The potential for snow and ice early Wednesday morning in some of our southern counties has caused school districts to announce school closings.
They include:
Dublin City Schools -- Students out, staff to report at 10 a.m.
Johnson County Schools -- Staff to report at 10 a.m.
Laurens County Schools -- Students out, staff to report at 10 a.m.
Telfair County Schools -- Students and staff do not report
Treutlen County Schools -- Students out, staff to report at 10 a.m.
They expect conditions to get worse throughout the day, with temperatures in the teens.
