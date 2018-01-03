WMAZ
LIST: Central Ga. schools closed on Jan. 4 due to winter weather

WMAZ 4:42 PM. EST January 03, 2018

The winter weather in some of our southern counties has caused school districts to announce school closings.

They include:

Telfair County Schools -- Students out, staff to report at 10 a.m.

