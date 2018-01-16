LIST: Central Ga. schools closed on Jan. 17 due to winter weather

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

The winter weather in some of our counties has caused school districts to announce school closings.

They include:

Baldwin County Schools

Bibb County Schools

Brentwood School in Sandersville

Central Fellowship Christian Academy in Macon

Cirrus Academy in Macon

Crawford County Schools -- Staff to report at 10 a.m.

Crisp County Schools

Dooly County Schools

FPD in Macon

Fullington Academy, Pinehurst

Hancock County Schools

Jasper County Schools

Johnson County Schools

Jones County Schools

Laurens County Schools -- Staff to report at 10 a.m.

Macon County Schools

Monroe County Schools

Oconee Fall Line Technical College -- Sandersville and Hancock County campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Peach County Schools

Putnam County Schools

Sinclair Christian Academy in Milledgeville

Stratford Academy in Macon

St. Joseph School in Macon

St. Peter Claver in Macon

Tattnall Square Academy in Macon

Taylor County Schools -- students out, staff to report at 10 a.m.

Twiggs County Schools

Twiggs Academy

Washington County Schools

Windsor Academy in Macon

Woodfield Academy in Macon

Evans Academy

Montessori of Macon

St. Andrews Montessori School in Macon

