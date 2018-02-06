LIST: Here's how Central Georgia will observe Black History Month 2018

February is recognized as Black History Month each year.
Throughout the month, several organizations and communities host events to commemorate the month-long holiday.
Here are some of the events that will take place in Central Georgia:
Dublin
- The Dublin-Laurens Black History Festival will host its 6th Annual Soul Food Expo at Dublin Middle School on February 10 at noon
Fort Valley
- Fort Valley will have a Street Naming ceremony on Tuesday, February 20. The event is open to students, faculty and the general public. The event's locations is TBA. Find updates here.
Macon
- Sweet Honey in the Rock will be at The Grand Opera House on February 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are for sell here.
- The Douglass Theatre is hosting a Black History Month film series every Friday in February. The films begin at 7:00 p.m. each night. The final film series event is on February 23.
- "I Matter Too" will be held at the Frank Johnson Rec Center on Saturday, February 24 from 3-5 PM
