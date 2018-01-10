LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. holiday events across Central Georgia

Several events will take place across Central Georgia this weekend to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
Friday, January 12:
Baldwin County
- Georgia Military College in Milledgeville will host a celebration of the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.at 2:30 p.m. at the Goldstein Center for Performing Arts on GMC’s campus.
- The 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast will be 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Magnolia Ballroom at Georgia College. The theme for this year’s event is “The Other America.” Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Milledgeville Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday, January 13:
Houston County
- The Annual Houston County Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Garmon Street New Beginning Center.
Laurens County
- The Annual Martin Luther King Parade will begin at noon on Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and end on West Jackson Street in Downtown Dublin
Monday, January 15:
Bibb County
- Mercer University’s Building the Beloved Community Symposium will host a free community concert including music, dance and a dramatic reading, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House in Macon.
- The MLK, Jr. Annual Breakfast will be held in Macon at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church beginning at 7:00 a.m.
- The MLK Jr. Memorial March in Macon will begin at 11:00 a.m. The marches will converge at noon.
Here are this year's (2018) starting points:
Northside – Booker T. Washington Community Center
Captains: Rev. Melvin Fussel
Rev. Horace G. Banks
Eastside – Rosa Jackson Center
Captains: Rev. Alfred Hazel
Rev. Edward Dawson
Westside – Frank Johnson Recreation Center
Captains: Rev. Dwayne Whitehead.
Rev. Clifford Little
Southside – Memorial Gym
Captains: Pastor Lisa M. Watson
Dr. Mary H. Butler
- The Drum Circle will begin at 12:30 p.m. in front of the Tubman museum.
- The African American Poetry Experience will begin at 2:00 pm. at the Tubman Museum.
- There will be a Jazz Performance at 7:00 p.m. at the Grand Opera House.
- More on many of Bibb County's events here.
Monroe County
- The annual March & Message march in Forsyth will begin at the Old City Hall and end at Kynette United Methodist Church. The march begins at noon.
If you know of any events in Central Georgia that will be held in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you can send us a message on Facebook or send us an email at eyewitnessnews@13wmaz.com.
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs