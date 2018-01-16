LIST: Central Ga. schools closed on Jan. 17 due to winter weather

The winter weather in some of our counties has caused school districts to announce school closings.
They include:
Baldwin County Schools
Bibb County Schools
Bleckley County Schools
Brentwood School in Sandersville
Central Fellowship Christian Academy in Macon
Central Georgia Technical College
Cirrus Academy in Macon
Covenant Academy
Crawford County Schools -- Staff to report at 10 a.m.
Crisp County Schools
Dooly County Schools
FPD in Macon
Fullington Academy, Pinehurst
Georgia College
Hancock County Schools
Houston County Schools
Jasper County Schools
Johnson County Schools
Jones County Schools
Laurens County Schools -- Staff to report at 10 a.m.
Macon County Schools
Middle Georgia State University -- Delayed until noon
Monroe County Schools
Oconee Fall Line Technical College
Peach County Schools
Pulaski County Schools
Putnam County Schools
Sinclair Christian Academy in Milledgeville
Stratford Academy in Macon
St. Joseph School in Macon
St. Peter Claver in Macon
Tattnall Square Academy in Macon
Taylor County Schools -- students out, staff to report at 10 a.m.
Twiggs County Schools
Twiggs Academy
Washington County Schools
Warner Robins Christian Academy
Westfield Academy
Wilkinson County Schools
Windsor Academy in Macon
Woodfield Academy in Macon
Evans Academy
Montessori of Macon
St. Andrews Montessori School in Macon
Helms College -- Delayed until 9:30 a.m.
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs