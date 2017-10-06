Little Latina Girls of Middle Georgia to host DACA forum

Immigrants and allies from around the country are pressuring Congress to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA. Now, the Little Latina Girls of Middle Georgia are speaking out. 12-year-old Celeste Ramos is a member of the organization that wants to help.

12-year-old Celeste Ramos can't imagine a day without her mom Blanca Ramos, but for many minority children in the US, that idea seems all the more real. “To me, It’s sad,” said Blanca Ramos. “It's sad what is happening here.”

Protests are happening across the nation pressuring Congress to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. Celeste's group, the Little Latina Girls of Middle Georgia, traveled to the state capital and met Governor Nathan Deal. The girls spoke for those who are too afraid to speak out themselves. “They're in a bad place right now and they need our help,” said Celeste Ramos.

Both Blanca and Celeste Ramos are US citizens but with the DACA program in jeopardy, the say many people they know are living in fear of deportation. “Yes, we have family living like that. I mean, we always are scared,” said Blanca Ramos.

So this Saturday, the Little Latinas of Middle Georgia and the Macon Magnolias are hosting a DACA forum to help people understand their rights. “You do, you have certain rights even if you are waiting for your renewal, you still have certain rights even if you are facing the possibility of deportation,” said Stacy Jenkins, Director of Macon Magnolias and Little Latina Girls of Middle Georgia.

Rights like access to healthcare, college, and job opportunities, hoping that education makes a difference.

A group of leaders in education and healthcare will be guests on the panel. The forum will be held at the Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council on Broadway, this Saturday at 10 a.m.

There's no cost for admission.

