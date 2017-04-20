Little League field

It'll be a day of fun at the Little League ballpark in Houston County this Saturday.

Staff say part of this weekend's goal is to show the surrounding community that there is more going on than just two tournaments every summer.

That's why they're hosting the first Southeast Park Community Day on Saturday.

This Saturday there won't be a ballgame but you can still take your kids out to the crowd.

The Southeastern Region Little League park is hosting its first Community Day.

Director Jen Colvin says the event is free and for everyone.

“We just thought it'd be a great opportunity to let the community realize that we're here and we're not just here for two weeks a year when we're doing our regional tournaments,” Colvin said at the park office.

Kids age 7 to 14 can participate in the MLB’s pitch, hit, and run event with the chance to make it all the way to the big leagues.

“Winners out of here advance to what is called a region, which is going to be someplace in the Atlanta area. And then one of them has the ability to go on to what they call the team, that is 30 of the MLB teams will host them, winners of that ultimately end up at All Star Game for Major League Baseball,” Colvin said.

There also will be a junior home run derby in the afternoon.

Kids and families not looking to compete can meet first responders from the county and Robins Air Force Base around the stadium.

There also will be an open field hour so everyone can get on the grass and play catch, run the bases, and tour the field.

But for one local business, events like this one are an opportunity for more customers.

“There’s a lot more coming to this side here on 96, you can see the growth when you ride up and down the road, so anything that the Little League World Series or anybody can do for this side of town is going to generate a lot of business for us,” Rigby’s Chief Operating Officer Keith Daniels said.

Daniels said recent additions like Freedom Field also brought in business, so they're hoping more events like Community Day continue to load the bases.

You could say they're root, root, rooting for the home stadiums.

If your kids want to compete in the pitch, hit, and run event you will need to bring a birth certificate to prove their age. They also will need to bring their own bats, helmets, and gloves.

No metal cleats will be allowed.

The event starts at 10:00a.m. on Saturday. The home run derby is at 3:00p.m. The open field hour will be in-between from 1-2:00p.m.

The field is located at 438 Snellgrove Drive in Warner Robins.

