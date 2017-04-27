LIVE: College building named for officers slain in Americus

Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) Interim President Charles Patterson is renaming the University's Public Safety building the "Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith Memorial Building."

Click here to watch the dedication ceremony

Smarr, an Americus police officer, and Smith, a GSW police officer, lost their lives in the line of duty in early December 2016. Officers Smarr and Smith were high school classmates, roommates after high school, and they graduated together from the Police Academy at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

