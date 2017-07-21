Donnie Rowe (left) and Ricky Dubose. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

It has been a month since Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose overpowered two Georgia State Corrections officers while on a transport bus in Putnam County. Veteran correctional officers Christopher Monica, 42, and Curtis Billue, 58, were killed in the incident.

The inmates then carjacked another vehicle and fled, sparking a state-wide manhunt that lasted days. They were eventually captured in Tennessee.

Friday morning, members of the GBI, Department of Public Safety, Georgia Department of Corrections and other agencies are expected to give a briefing focusing on the assessment of the incident and actions taken since.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. 13WMAZ will have live coverage of the event when it begins.





