GBI holds conference detailing lessons learned month after inmates escaped

Escaped inmates Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe appeared in Putnam County Superior Court on Wednesday morning. The judge denied them bond and prosecutors said they expect to seek the death penalty. The men are accused of killing two corrections officers June

WMAZ 10:20 AM. EDT July 21, 2017

It has been a month since Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose overpowered two Georgia State Corrections officers while on a transport bus in Putnam County. Veteran correctional officers Christopher Monica, 42, and Curtis Billue, 58, were killed in the incident.

 

The inmates then carjacked another vehicle and fled, sparking a state-wide manhunt that lasted days. They were eventually captured in Tennessee.

Friday morning, members of the GBI, Department of Public Safety, Georgia Department of Corrections  and other agencies are expected to give a briefing focusing on the assessment of the incident and actions taken since.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. 13WMAZ will have live coverage of the event when it begins.


 

 

