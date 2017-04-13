Fire burns under railroad trestle Thursday morning

A large fire broke out under a railroad trestle in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- A fire is underway right now under a railroad trestle east of Cheshire Bridge between Lenox Rd.

According to CSX, a call was made by Atlanta Police to CSX just after 7 a.m. this morning for reports of a bridge fire.

The fire was on the railroad over pass over Lenox Road.

First responders got to the scene and the fire has been put out.

All train traffic is being held until inspectors are able to inspect the bridge to make sure it is safe to travel over.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and SkyTracker 11 showed them extinguishing the largest parts of the fire. Trash is what appeared to be on fire under the tracks.

Around 7:30 AM, what's left of the fire appeared to be burning itself out. Large plumes of smoke are rising from under the train tracks.

Firefighters had to run along hose from a fire hydrant on Lenox Road all the way down under the tracks.

The railroad tracks belong to CSX. A neighbor told 11Alive's Jerry Carnes said homeless people sometimes camp out around that area but it is not clear when the fire started.

