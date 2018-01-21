Lizella man hit after running in front of car

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A Lizella man is in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.

A news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a pedestrian-involved traffic accident that happened Saturday night in west Bibb County.

It was reported to them that 36-year-old Betty Jones was driving her 1998 GMC Sonoma east on Hopewell Road when 37-year-old Billy Swords ran into the path of the vehicle.

Jones says she tried to avoid hitting him, but that she didn’t see the pedestrian until it was too late.

Swords was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in stable condition.

No charges have been filed and the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 478-751-7500.



