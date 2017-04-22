Lizella man in jail after hitting Bibb patrol car

A Lizella man is in jail after leading Bibb deputies on a high speed chase.

According to Deputy Clay Williams, it happened around 11 a.m. Saturday.

He says deputies clocked Joshua Ross speeding down Eisenhower Parkway.

The deputies pulled him over and as they tried to exit their patrol car, Ross took off leading deputies on a chase.

Deputies were able to pull him over a short time later on Bethel Church Road after he rammed a police car.

Ross was arrested on numerous charges including aggravated assault against a police officer and possession of marijuana.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV