Loaded gun found inside of the Bibb County jail

From left to right: Inmate Tiffany Robinson and inmate Jamie Singleton.

A loaded gun was found on the women's block inside of the Bibb County jail on Wednesday.

An inmate in jail called and told her husband about the gun, according to Lt. Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

He says that's when the husband reported it to the jail and a search began immediately.

Authorities are still investigating how the gun got into the jail.

According to Defoe, it was a small gun similar to a 22 derringer that could have possibly come in the jail inside of a body cavity.

Jamie Singleton, 41, and Tiffany Robinson, 42, were charged with possession of drugs, weapons or alcohol by inmate.

Warrants are being sought for the inmates.

The gun was not used and no one was injured.

Lt. Defoe says this is an ongoing investigation.

