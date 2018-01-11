Loaded handgun confiscated at Bibb elementary school on Wednesday

WMAZ (Photo: WMAZ)

A loaded handgun was confiscated at Taylor Elementary School on Wednesday.

The 9mm handgun, which was loaded was found after a fourth grade teacher overheard some of her students discussing the gun, according to a Bibb County School District news release.

Five students were involved in the incident including two who handled the gun and three who knew about the gun but did not report it.

The release says the incident took place around 3:10 p.m just before dismissal at 3:20.

A School Messenger was sent out to all parents of Taylor Elementary School students on Wednesday and there will be a follow-up parent meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The school is urging parents to speak with their children about the importance of reporting these incidents.

