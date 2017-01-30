Local AFGE Union leaders concerned over Executive Order

AFGE Press Conference

An executive order President Trump signed last week affects people at Robins Air Force Base.

The President ordered a hiring freeze for civilian federal employees.





Jacob Reynolds spoke to local union leaders Monday about why they are concerned about the order.

The Local 987 Chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees is concerned about President Trump's Executive Order.

It was something that union member David Tucker felt he had to respond to.

“I'm really proud of the work the civilian workforce has done over the last two y ears to recover the reputation of Robins Air Force Base, so that we could bring in new work load from our current customers, and so that we could attract new customers, so I had a concern,” Tucker said.

The local AFGE held a press conference Monday afternoon to express their concerns.

“We are not going to have enough people to meet our obligations to our customers and to provide the war fighter a good airplane simply because of the hiring freeze,” said Trustee Ray Van Schoubroek.

They say they are currently nearly 350 workers short of where they need to be for aircraft depot maintenance.

They also said the Air Force Personnel Center takes too long to fill open positions and are concerned that will get worse with the freeze.

Tucker said the work force is doing the best it can with new production techniques and a positive attitude, not to mention overtime.





“Overtime is a short term solution to a production gap, it's not meant to be long term. You suffer in quality, you suffer in safety, you suffer in morale of the work force,” Tucker said after the press conference.

The Local AFGE Chapter is going to circulate a letter to employees summarizing their argument and asking for signatures to be sent to federal representatives.

Part of the letter reads, “If this happens and we are unable to produce effectively there is a high possibility in the future that Robins could suffer a loss of workload that might not be recoverable.”

Van Schoubroek and Tucker said during the press conference that the hiring process had begun but the Order halted it. It is unclear how many new employees will still be able to start working at Robins.

A statement from the Department of Defense, sent to WMAZ Monday morning, says the DOD may exempt positions they deem necessary to meet national security needs, but those exemptions have not been determined yet.

Robins Air Force Base also provided a statement:

“Robins AFB is under a civilian hiring freeze per the presidential memorandum. While many organizations on Robins AFB will certainly be affected by the freeze, the extent of the impact to our operations is unclear at this time. The Air Force (and all the Services) are still working though details of the hiring freeze, so it would be inappropriate to speculate on the implementation plan at this time.”

The Local 987 said their top priority was keeping Robins open and viable, but the Order had tied their hands.

21st Century Partnership Executive Director Dan Penny was also at the press conference. He said the DOD would probably send more information soon, and that the Partnership would be waiting for more information and direction.

