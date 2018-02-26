Local 'dreamer' reacts to Supreme Court decision on DACA

MACON - The Supreme Court announced it will not hear arguments on DACA, known as the Deferred Action for

Childhood Arrivals policy. Immigration reform was a hot topic for Congress through two government shutdowns earlier this year.

We first met Anna Marmolejo in August during a rally for DACA recipients in downtown Macon. Marmolejo says her parents brought her to the United States from Chihuahua, Mexico when she was 11 months old, so for her, America is home.

"Because they want for us what they did not have -- the opportunity to get a college education and a career that they want, and to be successful," Marmolejo said.

She's working toward that goal by attending Wesleyan College and working part-time. So when the news of the Supreme Court's ruling came out, it gave 21-year-old Marmolejo some temporary relief.

"So my permit expires in November, the current one that I have, and I knew that was not enough time to finish my degree, and I have to work and go to school, but it was sort of a relief because I know I have a little bit of time, it's like another band-aid," Marmolejo said.

But immigration attorney Ashley Deadwyler- Hueman knows a band-aid is not going to be a solution for DACA.

"Essentially as long as the district court order stays in place, which is expected to be pending in the 9th circuit for at least a year, we know for at least a year that program will not be touched," Deadwyler-Hueman said.

So now, Marmolejo has more time to focus on her education while she works to keep her parents dream alive.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV