Local law enforcement agencies push for higher salaries

Local law enforcement agencies are asking for help from state legislators in raising deputy salaries. This comes after Georgia's House of Representatives passed raising salaries at state law enforcement agencies, like the GBI and the State Patrol. Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says he needs deputies more than ever, and raising their salary may fix that problem.

They are the people who show up at your door, not knowing what lies ahead. However, underneath their uniforms, these men and women are struggling financially just so they can continue to protect us.

“A lot of the friends I grew up with, we all said we were going to be police officers when we grew up, and then in 2014, in Ferguson when that whole ordeal was taking place up there, I think it changed a lot of their minds,” says Baldwin County Deputy Will Blackwell. He says for him serving in law enforcement has always been a calling.

“With me being single right now and I’m still living paycheck to paycheck, I tell deputies that have families I don’t know how they do it,” says Blackwell. He says he worries about supporting a family one day. That is a situation Baldwin County Deputy Corey McMullen says he has already had to face.

“My wife got pregnant, and it was like, 'What are we going to do?” says McMullen. He says he left the sheriff's department for a few years to make more money.

“I didn't want to leave, but I made that decision for my family,” says McMullen. However, after a few years, McMullen says he could not fight the desire to serve his county.

“I’m working a couple side jobs just to make up the difference, and that's what made it possible for me to come back,” says McMullen.

Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says low pay is affecting his department.

“Over the turns, my turns as sheriff, I’ve lost 50 people to state and local agencies,” says Massee. He says that number could grow if the Georgia increases pay for state law enforcement but not for local officers.

“90% of all law enforcement cases and instances of work are by local law enforcement,” says Massee. He says this is one reason why he and other sheriffs are pushing the state to increase the pay for deputies.

“If somebody in Atlanta to say, ‘You know what boys, it’s those local law enforcement officers that’s feeding the wagon, and I’m going to help feed the mule that’s pulling it,’” says Massee.

According to the Middle Georgia Regional Commission Baldwin County deputies make $32,449 annually. That is more than $2,000 less than Macon Bibb County and more than $5,000 less than Houston County. Baldwin still makes more than $6,000 annually than Twiggs County.

Massee says all those numbers should be higher, but he says he does not know how much he would like to see it increase yet.

“We're the people you call when things happen and you need help with your family or within your community,” says Massee.

“At the end of the day, we all do it because we do want to be the first ones there,” says Blackwell.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ