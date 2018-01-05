Local organizations raffling off new car, tickets to the college football national championship

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

United Way of Central Georgia and Jeff Smith Automotive will announce the winners of two major prizes on Friday.

Anyone who purchased a raffle ticket will have a chance to win a new car and two tickets to the college football national championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday.

The winner of the brand new car will be announced on 13WMAZ at 5:55 p.m. on Friday.

The winner of the game tickets will be announced live on United Way's Facebook page at 6:15.

As of Thursday, all of the raffle tickets are gone, according to a Facebook post from United Way.

