Local veteran gives back to Fort Valley food bank

One local veteran believes no one should go hungry, and he's committed every day to make that dream a reality in Fort Valley. Yvonne Thomas spoke to Alton Howard who says he's on a mission to help the city he loves.

For seven days a week, often for sixteen hours each day, you'll find this Navy veteran hard at work. “I love it, I couldn't imagine being anywhere else,” said Howard. “The days aren't really that hectic. It's a lot of fun.”

For the last two years, Alton Howard has volunteered at the Feed Center in Fort Valley. “I was in the military for many years, and I always wanted to give back to the community once I got out,” said Howard.

Now, he and other volunteers provide food, donations, and more to nearly 400 families a month. “There's a lot of people in need and most of the time, they are overlooked.” And sometimes, so does the shelter. At times, Howard says this small non-profit struggles to make ends meet. “We put in applications for grants, we try and contact local businesses, but most times we can't get a returned email or a call back,” said Howard. “He's a good leader and he wouldn't ask me to do anything that he wouldn't do himself,” said volunteer Ruby Smith.

With his new role as executive director, Howard says the service to his community is just getting started. “I just enjoy giving back to my community, giving back to Fort Valley,” said Howard. This vet will remain on the front lines, fighting for people in need.

Howard says he hopes to expand the organizations food center in Fort Valley and host a financial literacy program to teach people how to improve their credit scores.

