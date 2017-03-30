Low parent turnout at Laurens County bullying meeting

After a handful of bullying cases reported in Laurens County Schools, parents raised concerns about how these situations should be addressed.

"If you go through the chain of command we can do anything, but if you just call us first, we can't do anything at all about it! We have very strict rules that we have to go by and we are trying our best to try and follow the rules," says school board member, Brenda Hilton.

Earlier this month, dozens of parents attended a Laurens County School Board meeting, but only one man was able to address the board. This was due to a policy that says parents must submit a request to speak 5 days in advance.

Thursday night parents had a chance to write down anonymous questions that were addressed by Laurens County superintendent, Juli Aligood.

"I think they've been wanting an opportunity to talk to some administrators and hear some things that we've been doing and some things that have been going on. I think it's comforting to them to know we have some sort of protocol that we follow when we have any kind of disciplinary situation, and I think hearing that was probably helpful," say Aligood.

Only 3 questions were submitted after Laurens County Schools, a local mental health group, and local law enforcement made presentations about what defines bullying.

Aligood says she hopes that means the meeting was successful.

"I hope that's a testament to the fact that we really tried to work hard and triage and think what are some things that people would really want to know," says Aligood,

State laws protect a student's confidentiality, which is what makes it somewhat difficult to address individual bullying situations publicly.

On Thursday night, Aligood and other school board members said their students' safety is their biggest concern.

"The bully is our student as well, and we're also concerned about their behavior and re-directing their behavior as well as providing support for that bullying victim," said a Laurens County social worker.

Aligood says, overall, she thinks the meeting helped start a constructive conversation between parents and the school district.

At the meeting Aligood also said she would consider using SPLOST money to buy cameras and install them in all of the Laurens County schools.

