Low voter turnout in Houston County for special elections

For Houston County, SPLOST is the only item on the ballot. Those working at the election board say polls around the county have less foot traffic than usual.

The morning of elections, voters are usually waiting in line to cast their vote. “Normally at this time at this precinct, we would see about 30 or 35 people,” said precinct manager Linda Jones.

But for the 2017 special elections, precinct manager Linda Jones says the voters are few and far in between. “So far today, we've seen about twenty people come in, which is not much at all,” said Jones.

Elections officials say this is the lowest special election turnout race in the last three elections. In December 2015, the turnout rate was 9% but with only hours left in the 2017 election the voter turnout rate is only at 2%.

Houston County Board of Election Assistant Andy Holland says they expected a low number of voters on election day because of the low early voting turnout. “We expect the turnout today to be another two percent,” said Holland. “Usually, you vote half your people early and your other half on election day, so all around, it's going to be a very low turnout.”

Those working at the election board say it's hard to know why more voters aren't stepping out. “I think maybe not a lot of people have heard about it or forgotten about it,” said Jones.

Remember to check your polling location you can look on the My Voter Page website or call the Board of Elections office. Also, don't forget to bring a photo ID.

