Lowndes County deputy killed in fiery wreck

A Lowndes County deputy died Saturday evening in Valdosta after a wreck with a semi-truck, reports CBS-affiliate WCTV.

Georgia State Patrol told them that the deputy was actively responding to a domestic call around 8:30 p.m. when a semi-truck tried to make a right turn at the intersection of Cat Creek Road and Norman Hall Road. The driver crossed over the line and into the path of the patrol vehicle.

WCTV reports the deputy hit the side of the truck and the car ‘went up in flames.’ The driver of the truck pulled the deputy from the burning car.

The deputy, identified as 39-year-old Michael Butler, later died at South Georgia Medical Center from his injuries.

WCTV says an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Several central Georgia law enforcement agencies have made posts extending their prayers and condolences to the department and Butler’s family.

(© 2017 WMAZ)