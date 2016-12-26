Lucky the dog's prognosis is not looking good

Those who have been following the saga of Lucky the dog, get ready for some bad news.

The adult boxer-mix that was abandoned by a pet sitter who allegedly skipped town was given a bad diagnosis on Christmas Day. He has contracted parvovirus,

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, parvo affects dogs' gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces (stool), environments or people.

In a Facebook post, Justine Stinnett, who rescued Lucky last week, announced that the dog had been vaccinated, but only once. The vet is reportedly giving Lucky a 50 percent chance at surviving, Stinnett wrote on Sunday.

Things had appeared to be on the rise for the dog after Stinnett said she found him emaciated and in a crate left in the rain. The once-50-pound dog had whittled down to 30 pounds. After vets helped nurse the dog back to health, he was allowed to head home with Stinnett before Christmas. Now he's facing another uphill climb:

"I just want to thank everyone again for your kind words and continued support. This has been so incredibly hard on us and we so appreciate everyone's help. I would give anything to have Lucky here with us but I'm hopeful he will be here soon," Stinnett wrote in a Facebook post.

To stay up to date with the latest news on Lucky's health, like the Justice for Lucky & Friends page.

