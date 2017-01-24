Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell planning concert to benefit Ga. tornado victims

NASHVILLE, TN - DEC15: Recording artists Cole Swindell (L) and Luke Bryan perform onstage during 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp) (Photo: Jason Merritt, 2014 Getty Images)

Some big time Georgia country singers are lending their star power to help raise money to help tornado victims.

Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell and Dallas Davidson are four artists that have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims.

Sherrell Byrd, Dougherty County public information officer, said dates and times have not been confirmed as planning is still underway.

"It's vital," Byrd said of the planned concert. "We need all the help we can get."

PHOTOS: Storms tear through SW Georgia Storm damage around Albany, Ga. following deadly tornadoes that touched down in the area Sunday.

