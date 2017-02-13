Lynmore Avenue demolitions make way for new park

Blight demolitions stars on Lynmore Avenue

Big changes are coming to Lynmore Avenue in Macon. Cities leaders tore down vacant homes in the neighborhood as a part of the Macon-Bibb Blight's Remediation Program. Yvonne Thomas joined several community members for one last look at Lynmore Avenue before the construction.

Some call these homes an eyesore in their community. “I feel bad,” said Palma Shirley. “I feel embarrassed.”

Shirley says she wants to live in a neighborhood that she can admire that's safe for children. “To me I always thought we needed something more over here,” said Shirley. “When we got all this land, we could do something with it.”

Now, Bibb County leaders are tearing down the vacant homes and putting a park in its place. “Just tearing down the houses is not enough,” said Antonio Lewis Ross, President of SMART. “We also need to provide a positive industry and providing a positive park in the area, it gets rid of the danger factor and bring property value to the area.”

Neighbors say they can finally see the light through the blight. “It's just so wonderful,” said Marie J. Hamilton. “I am excited about today, and I just want to encourage people to look for the progress in the process.”

This isn't the only neighborhood that will see some changes. In addition to these homes, sixteen other vacant structures will be torn down as well. These sites will be demolished by February 24th.

