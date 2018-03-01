Macon Bacon looking for host families for players

We’re inching closer to the Macon Bacon’s inaugural season and the team is now asking for some of that Southern hospitality Georgians are known for.

Macon Bacon president Todd Pund says the roster is shaping up nicely, but they need to find 30 host families for the players.

He says the players will be on the road quite a bit, but when they’re in Macon, they’ll need a place to sleep, cook, and do laundry.

Host families will get complimentary tickets, invitations to special events and recognition during the season.

Pund says the players are under strict behavior rules from the team and manager, so host families need not worry about the conduct of the player they’ll be housing.

If you’re interested in learning more, contact Nick Jones at 478-803-1793 or email him at njones@maconbaconbaseball.com

© 2018 WMAZ-TV