Macon Bacon request host families for players

Summer is creeping closer and it's bringing Macon Bacon baseball with it.

Team president Todd Pund says his staff is getting ready.

"They see how successful our ticket sales have been, so the excitement's building for them," said Pund.

The team's finalizing preparations for their inaugural season, but there are there are some things they're just not allowed to do for the college athletes who will join their roster this summer.

"The NCAA says, 'Yeah, you can go play summer baseball to develop your skills and come back to college and play for our team, however you can't get paid, you can't have your housing paid for you,'" said the team president.

Accepting payments or team housing could get the players in trouble with the NCAA, but what is allowed is staying with a host family, something Pund says everyone involved can benefit from.

"These young men could be great role models," said Pund.

And he says you never know who might end up staying with you.

"A lot of people don't know Russell Wilson, Super Bowl quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, he played in this league," said Pund. "He keeps in touch with the family that housed him back when he was a younger man."

Pund says hosts will get complimentary game tickets and other perks throughout the season.

They'll need to host athletes from mid-May to the beginning of August.

If you're interested in hosting an athlete, you can call the team's director of community relations at 478-803-1793.

