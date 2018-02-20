Macon-Bibb animals find 'fur-ever homes' on Facebook

We love seeing photos of your fur babies online, and they aren't the only one's racking up the likes and shares. If you haven't noticed, pets at the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter are always photo-ready. Yvonne Thomas gave the social media 'stars' a visit and learned how views on Facebook are helping pets find their fur-ever homes.

It's a big day for a dog named Frito. This pup is on his way to Indiana, where he's one paw print closer to finding his fur-ever home. “This morning, I woke up and learned that one of dogs that's been here since November, named Frito, is going to be leaving on transport today,” said Tracey Belew, interim shelter manager at Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare.

Frito's success story is one of dozens, all thanks to pictures on Facebook. “We've transferred to Maine, Indiana, Florida, and a lot of rescues here in Georgia,” said Belew. “Facebook is just amazing. We've had adopters from as far as Canada adopt dogs because of it.”

The Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Center started their own Facebook page about five years ago. Now the page has more than 17,000 likes and counting. On arrival, each dog and cat preps for a photoshoot to share their picture online and their story. “We tell more about that animal, add some pictures in there, and that really does it,” said Belew.

And for pets like Frosty with special needs, social media can help the shelter find a tailor-made home. “Like with Frosty, Frosty is deaf, so we'll include that in our post, and there are some adopters that are familiar with deaf animals and they have experiences with them,” said Belew.

Behind every photo is story of survival and a family waiting to welcome them.

Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare is one of the most popular government social media pages in Macon-Bibb. The picture-perfect pets have more than double the amount of shares than the Emergency Management page and the Macon-Bibb Transit page combined.

