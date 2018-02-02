Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

North Central Health District will offer free flu shots on Saturday to help fight against the severe flu season.

Flu shots will be free to uninsured clients in all 13 North Central Health District (NCHD) health departments. Insured clients are asked to bring their insurance cards so insurance providers can be billed for the cost of the vaccine.

Anyone in need of vaccination is asked to call their local health department to check availability and schedule an appointment.

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department, located at 171 Emery Hwy. in Macon, will host a flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 3.

“We’re right in the middle of a very active flu season, but it’s not too late to get your flu shot,” says NCHD Immunization Coordinator Judy McChargue.

“Our number one goal is keeping our community healthy, so we want to make sure everyone has a chance to get their annual flu vaccine. We encourage everyone who has not already been vaccinated to use this opportunity.”

Shots will be provided on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last at each location.

Contact information for each NCHD county health department can be found here.

