Macon-Bibb deputies investigating first homicide of 2018

Police are trying to determine the identity of a woman who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Monday night.

According to Bibb County Coroner Chief Leon Jones, a driver found the woman lying on the road at Madden and Winship Street.

The woman had her cell phone but no identification on her.

Jones said this is the county's first homicide of 2018.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

