Macon-Bibb deputies searching for missing elderly man with dementia

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing elderly man.

According to a news release, 74-year-old Edward Braswell went missing from the Agape House of Middle Georgia located on Harrison Road just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. He may be trying to get to Gray, Ga.

Braswell is around 5 foot 9 inches tall, slender build, and has salt and pepper hair (described as a short afro). He was wearing a brown sweater, brown pants, and brown boots. It was reported that Braswell suffers from dementia.

If you have any information, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

