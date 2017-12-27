Macon-Bibb firefighters give fireworks safety tips for New Year's Eve

We're days away from the last big party of 2017 and every year folks come together on New Year’s Eve for family, food and fireworks.

But year after year, thousands are burned or start fires during the festivities.

A 2013 study from The National Fire Prevention Association says fireworks caused nearly 17,000 fires in the U.S.

Every year like clockwork, "We normally have a good bit of calls during the New Year's season," said Sgt. Randy Cosnahan with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department.

Firefighters like Sgt. Cosnahan are racing to the rescue on what should be a big night of fun.

"We see it all. Smaller kids not being supervised by adults. Adults that have had too much to drink," he said.

Each year, thousands of New Year's Eve parties go up in flames because of these.

"Smaller kids you seem to see with sparklers. They like to walk around with them in their hands. They don't realize how hot they are," Cosnahan said.

In fact, sparklers alone were responsible for more than one quarter of New Year's Eve emergency room visits in 2014, according to the National Fire Prevention Association.

Before you spark a flame this year, Macon-Bibb firefighters have this advice.

"Alcohol and fireworks just don't mix," Cosnahan said.

They also recommend wearing closed-toe shoes and gloves when you light up.

"You should have a bucket of water close by and give the fireworks time to cool before you go out and check them," he said.

Cosnahan says keeping an eye on your kids and your pets is important too.

"You get a lot of animals that are afraid of fireworks, so before you shoot them, make sure that your pets are in the house or in an area where they can't get out," he said.

But if your burst of colors goes up in flames, these guys will be here and ready to lend a hand.

Under House Bill 727 in Georgia, the use of fireworks is extended until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

It is illegal to light fireworks within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home, prison, gas station or refinery.

