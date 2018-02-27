(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

Macon Mayer Robert Reichert chose a nominee for Macon-Bibb's county manager position on Tuesday.

The nominee, Keith Moffett, served as Butts County's county administrator for two years. Before that, he served as Director of Macon-Bibb County's E-911 Center.

In the former city of Macon government, he helped the Chief Administrative Officer with the management of 17 departments.

Moffett has a Ph.d. in Educational Leadership from Mercer University, an MBA from Wesleyan College, and a B.S. in Business and Information Technology from Macon State College. He also has an A.S. in Nuclear Science Technology and an A.S. in Electronic Technology from Georgia Military College.

Macon-Bibb County leaders will vote on the position at next Tuesday's council meeting.

