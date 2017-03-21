(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Tuesday morning, the AARP redesignated Macon-Bibb as an "age friendly" place to live.

"Age-friendly community means it easier to get around the community, easier to feel included, easier to be productive and fulfilled," says Macon-Bibb Mayor, Robert Reichert.

AARP selects communities for the title based on their 8 Domains of Livability, which are aimed at improving the health and lifestyle of senior citizens.

The 8 domains are outdoor spaces, transportation, housing, social participation, social inclusion, employment, communication, and health services.

Myrtle Habersham, with the local chapter of AARP, says Macon-Bibb was selected to join the "age-friendly" network in 2012.

The city then set 36 goals to work toward further improving lifestyle for an aging population.

Mamie Bronson is a member of the Bibb Senior Center and says she's not sure she agrees that this community is hospitable toward the older generation.

"We are age friendly if you are "well-to-do" and mobile and can do whatever you want, but not so much when you are low-income and not completely mobile," says Bronson.

Bronson's biggest problem with the "age-friendly" title is that Macon-Bibb hasn't broken ground on a new senior citizen center that has been "in the talks" for at least 3 years.

In 2014, the new senior home was listed as the first goal in Macon-Bibb's plan to improve the "age-friendly" community.

But across town at the Dempsey apartments another senior, Alvin Rigby, says Macon's an enjoyable place to live out his golden years.

"I live here because I can go anywhere I want to go in town," says Rigby.

Rigby says he lives downtown because it's centrally-located. He can walk or take advantage of public transportation to get almost anywhere he needs within the city limits.

"It's a community for all age groups where you're working towards a quality of life enhancement," says Habersham.

Now that Macon-Bibb has been recertified, AARP says they will continue to work with the city to plan, implement, and evaluate their "age-friendly" goals.

