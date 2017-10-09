Macon-Bibb zoning board approves building site for ‘Project Unicorn'

A massive proposed warehouse in south Bibb County got one step closer to completion Monday.

The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning board unanimously approved the 97-acre Skipper Road property as the building site.

It's expected to have as many as 1,000 employees at peak season and 250 parking spaces for shipping trailers.

The size of the project has some worried.

“The traffic needs to be really considered and if you came out there and drove a little bit you would see what I was saying. That's just my basic concern is, like I say, our life is in danger every time we get out,” said Bobbie Dawson.

Bibb County has not released the name of the company behind the 1 million square foot project dubbed ‘Project Unicorn.’

© 2017 WMAZ-TV