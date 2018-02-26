Macon-Bibb zoning board postpones action for 'gentlemen's club'

The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board has postponed action on an application to turn a former Office Depot location into a "gentleman’s club" Monday afternoon.

According to documents from the board’s agenda, Club Eye Candy is proposed to occupy the former Office Depot building at 2471 Pio Nono Avenue near Overtime Bar and Grill, Harbor Freight, and single-family homes.

The application, submitted by Christopher Oliver, describes Club Eye Candy as a nightclub with food and live entertainment provided by women in bikinis.

"We're going to have the fun, drinks, and we're going to have a couple of women in there," says Oliver. "Just a good nightlife, enjoyable atmosphere where you can come have fun and enjoy yourself and go home."

It would be open from 1 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and have pool tables and a stage for the dancers.

He described Macon's nightlife as slowly dwindling. "It's not what it used to be, so I am trying to bring that part back," says Oliver.

On Monday, Oliver explained his plan to the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission, but members had concerns.

"There is a residential neighborhood right behind it and you saying operating at 4:00 in the morning?" says Tim Jones.

"The attire should be in such a type of way that if a person were to do some type of dance, things still shouldn't pop out," says Bryan Scott.

The board didn't act on his plan Monday.

Planning and Zoning board member Bryan Scott motioned to put off a vote for 60 days so that Oliver could have more time to plan his business and to be clear what activities will be allowed in the establishment.

Planning and Zoning documents for proposed gentleman's club by 13WMAZ on Scribd

