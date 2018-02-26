Macon-Bibb zoning board to hear plan for 'gentlemen's club'

The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board will be hearing an application to turn a former Office Depot location into a "gentleman’s club" Monday afternoon.

According to documents from the board’s agenda, Club Eye Candy is proposed to occupy the former Office Depot building at 2471 Pio Nono Ave. near Overtime Bar and Grill, Harbor Freight, and single-family homes.

The application describes Club Eye Candy as a nightclub with food and live entertainment provided by women in bikinis.

It would be open from 1 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and have pool tables and a stage for the dancers.

WMAZ plans on being at the meeting and this story will be updated with any developments.

