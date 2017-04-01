Macon boy in critical condition after being shot in the head

UPDATE (5:57 p.m.) A news release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office identifies the victim as 7-year-old Edgerin Wallace.

It was reported to them that 36-year-old Shatoya Jackson, 34-year-old Keonis Mann, and Wallace were in a Honda Civic on Fulton Street when a man came up to them.

An argument started out between Jackson and the man, causing him to pull out a gun.

Jackson drove off and the man shot at the car, hitting Wallace in the head.

The suspect is described as 6-feet-tall with a green and twisted hair.

Anyone with information on the shooter should call the Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500

--------------------------------------------------

A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

According to Deputy Clay Williams with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on a home in the 300-block of Woolfolk Street.

He says the child was originally taken to Coliseum Medical Center, but was then taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and is in critical condition.

At this time, deputies are working to find out what led to the shooting. Williams says because he was taken to another hospital that it will take longer to get information.

This is a developing story, check back on 13wmaz.com later

© 2017 WMAZ-TV