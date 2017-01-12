Macon camp inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

MACON, GA.-- - People all over the world will celebrate the Civil Rights leader on Martin Luther King Day. His dream inspired a Macon man to help teenage boys here in town with a program called the I Am King Camp.

Class will be out for most students this holiday weekend but two Southwestern high schoolers will spend it with others at the 3 day long, I Am King Camp. The founder says the free program was inspired by Martin Luther King Junior's legacy. Harris says he started the camp with about 60 boys in 2016.



"Dr. King was about positivity, he was about equality. This camp is to really focus on positivity. We want all nationalities to join in to be nonviolent, to have a positive outlook on the situations we have going on right now,” says Jacquez Harris.



They are doing that by teaching the camp members life skills like how to tie a tie, table manners and creating goals.



"My very special experience was the vision board. I felt like those really set me to a whole different standard of thinking,” recalls student Nigel Wilmore.





"They taught us how to tie a bow tie. I didn't think they were going to do that for us but that was one thing I really loved because I never knew how to die a bowtie until then,” says Junior Dorian Mitchell.



They say the goal is to come away with a "King" mindset.



"He kept his head up. To me that's something very powerful that in that society and in this society,” explains Whitmore.



"He's a legend basically because you know legends don't die and his teachings still carry on. I really apply that to my lifestyle and I think that this I am King program is trying to apply it to every other man's lifestyle,” says Mitchell.





It is all in hopes that every young man in Macon will also be inspired by Doctor Martin Luther King Junior. The camp starts on Saturday and runs through Monday. The last date to register is Friday.

(© 2017 WMAZ)