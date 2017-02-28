Macon celebrates Mardi Gras at block party

MACON, GA.-- - The good times were rolling at the Macon Mardi Gras Block Party. Dozens of people showed up to celebrate Fat Tuesday on Cherry Street from Second to Third Street.

There were bands, people dressed up in costume, restaurants serving Cajun food and some people even dressed up their four-legged friends. Jill Elliott dresses up her two Pomeranians, Montana Skye and Colorado Cortis, every year for Mardi Gras. She says people really enjoy them.

"I dress them up because they're calm and then I take them to hospices and funerals and wherever shut-ins are because they bring a lot of joy. So I brought them down here to Mardi Gras in downtown Macon and people are enjoying them,” says Elliott.

She says it is an expensive hobby keeping up with the dogs' clothing expenses, but she says they love getting dressed up for Fat Tuesday. The Macon Mardi Gras Block Party started at 5 p.m. and ended at 11 p.m. The organizers of the event say they’d been trying to get the event going for years now and it finally panned out.

